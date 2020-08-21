Department of Health cancels COVID-19 Testing scheduled Aug. 22 in Buckhead Ridge

BUCKHEAD RIDGE — Free COVID-19 testing has been canceled for Saturday, Aug. 22, at the Buckhead Ridge Volunteer Fire Department, 30076 State Road 78 West, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Please stop the spread of COVID-19:

• If you have been tested for COVID-19, please stay at home until you receive your test results.

• Follow social distancing, at work and at home (especially if someone in your home is sick)

• Stay at home if you are sick, or if you have been around someone who has been sick.

• Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.

• Cover your coughs and sneezes; cough or sneeze into a tissue NOT in your hands!

• Cover your face with a cloth face covering when you are in public or around others.

• Clean and disinfect frequently used surfaces and avoid unnecessary travel.