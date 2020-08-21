Department of Health cancels Aug. 24 COVID-19 Testing and others are pending

GLADES/HENDRY COUNTIES — Due to the Tropical Weather forecast, the COVID-19 Testing event scheduled on Monday, Aug. 24, at the Health Department in Moore Haven has been canceled.

The Testing scheduled in Clewiston and LaBelle is pending. The decision will be based upon the outcome of the tropical weather. The final decision for these testing locations will be made on Monday.

Glades County Health Department in Moore Haven : 1021 Health Park Drive, 863-946-0707
Monday, Aug. 24, from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. CANCELLED

Hendry County Health Department in Clewiston: 1100 S. Olympia, 863-983-1408
Wednesday Aug. 26, from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. PENDING TROPICAL WEATHER

Hendry County Health Department in LaBelle: 1140 Pratt Blvd., 863-674-4041
Friday, Aug. 28, from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. PENDING TROPICAL WEATHER

