Deaths in area nursing homes related to COVID-19

TALLAHASSEE — COVID-19 continues to be a concern at Florida’s long-term care facilities, even as the state relaxes some of the restrictions on outside visitors.

In Florida, 7% of all COVID-19 cases have been in longterm care facilities, according to the Florida Department of Health report, updated Sept. 9. This includes both staff and patients. Statewide, 3,115 long-term care facility residents and 3,568 staff members are currently COVID-19 positive. Residents who test positive are placed in quarantine areas within the facility or transferred to other facilities for specialized care. Staff members who test positive are required to remain in isolation at home (or in a hospital if the illness is severe). Staff members who recover from COVID-19 must test negative twice before returning to work.

For the state report, nursing home staff members are counted in their county of residence. Long-term patients are counted in the county where the nursing home is located, but short-term rehab patients are counted in the county of their permanent address.

A different report shows current COVID-19 positive cases in staff and residents by facility. Yet another state report shows deaths of long-term care facility residents related to COVID-19.

• In Glades County, 1% of COVID-19 positive cases (five cases) to date have been related to long-term care facilities. There are no nursing homes in Glades County. These cases might be long-term facility staff members who live in Glades County and work at facilities in other counties. As of Sept. 9, Glades County had a total of four COVID-19 related deaths.

• In Hendry County, 3% of all COVID-19 positive cases (94 cases) have been in long-term care facilities. According to the FDOH report, since testing started in March, 11 resident deaths at the Clewiston Nursing and Rehabilitation Facility were related to COVID-19, and one death is under investigation. At Oakbrook Health and Rehabilitation Center in LaBelle, seven resident deaths have been related to COVID-19. Clewiston Nursing & Rehabilitation Facility currently has four residents who are COVID-19 positive, according to the FDOH report. No active cases are reported at Oakbrook Health and Rehabilitation Center. As of Sept. 9, Hendry County had a total of 41 COVID-19 related deaths.

• In Martin County, 9% of COVID-19 positive cases (397 cases) were in long-term care facilities. The data is not broken down by ZIP code. As of Sept. 9, Martin County had a total of 123 COVID-19 related deaths.

• In Okeechobee County, 7% of COVID-19 positive cases (96 cases) have been in long-term care facilities, according to the FDOH report. The report says currently 10 residents at Okeechobee Health and Rehabilitation Center are COVID-19 positive, and five residents who tested positive have been transferred to other facilities. Seven resident deaths at OHCF were related to COVID-19, according to the FDOH report, and three deaths are under investigation. As of Sept. 9, Okeechobee County had a total of 20 COVID-19 related deaths.

• In Palm Beach County, 7% of all COVID-19 positive cases (42,431) have been in long-term care facilities. Currently, nine residents at Glades Health Care Center in Pahokee are COVID-19 positive, three residents who tested positive have been transferred to other facilities and one staff member who tested positive cannot return to work until that person has two negative tests. As of Sept. 9, Palm Beach County had a total of 1,178 COVID-19 related deaths.

Of the Florida residents who have tested positive for COVID-19 to date, 6% have been hospitalized and 2% have died. According to FDOH, since testing began, 644,781 Florida residents have tested positive and 12,115 Florida resident deaths have been COVID-19 related.

The state test numbers are different than the actual number of people tested because some people, such as nursing home staff and first responders may be tested many times. Totals by county are cumulative, including all cases since testing started in March. Once a person tests positive, additional tests for that individual (positive or negative) are not added to the FDOH dashboard data. However, if a person tests negative, additional tests on that same person will be included in the county dashboard totals (until that person has a positive test).