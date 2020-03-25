Crafters combat supply shortage

HENDRY/GLADES COUNTIES — Amidst the spreading of COVID-19, many people who need them are running out of masks. Many are using social media to beg for more with the hashtags #GetMePPE and #WeNeedPPE,and some businesses and organizations have put out public calls for donations of masks. Instead of waiting for mask shipments that may be weeks off, some are making their own.

The Hendry Democratic Women’s Club, Adventure Mentoring Programs, the Glades Sew-What Ladies Sewing Club, and several individuals throughout two counties are calling all seamstresses, sewing enthusiasts and crafty people of all kinds — anyone who can do basic work on a sewing machine — to help during this COVID-19 pandemic by crafting the crucial protective gear that helps to protect against the highly contagious coronavirus, masks.

Medical professionals, public servants, gas station attendants, grocery store workers, anyone in a profession that cannot currently stay home and shelter in place for a myriad of reasons, are running out of protective masks. These local clubs are asking you to help by creating a washable version.

Their effort mirrors similar endeavors happening around the country. On Facebook and Instagram, crafters are documenting their endeavors and inspiring others to “get to it!”

Those who want to try their hand at making masks can find countless videos and tutorials online. There are three important points to consider, regarding efficacy, when fabricating a DIY mask:

• Water-resistant outer layer;

• Middle layer for filtration;

• Inner layer for moisture absorbing.

The clubs will share details of a drop location for finished masks soon. For more information, please email: adventurementoringprograms@gmail.com.