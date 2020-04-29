BELLE GLADE — The City of Belle Glade advises residents that “it is very, very important that EVERYONE be tested for COVID-19 (Coronavirus). Anyone can be tested now at the Lakeside Medical Center drive-thru test site — and this test is free of charge. You do not have to have symptoms at this test site, but you must have an appointment. Please call 561-642-1000 and follow the prompts to get your appointment. REMEMBER: A person can be carrying the virus but be asymptomatic — in other words, you do not have symptoms — but you can still be passing it on to others. PLEASE go be tested, and tell family, friends, neighbors and co-workers to do the same. Stay safe — from a distance of 6 feet!”
COVID tests now available to all for free
