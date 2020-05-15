Covid-19 testing sites closed Friday and Saturday WEST PALM BEACH — Due to impending inclement weather and under the direction of the State of Florida, the Health Care District of Palm Beach County is closing all of its testing sites on Friday, May 15, and Saturday, May 16. The Health Care District’s COVID-19 Testing Hotline will also be closed on Friday, May 15, to reschedule patients who are impacted and provide them with priority appointments for next week. The Testing Hotline will reopen Monday, May 18, at 8 a.m. to resume scheduling appointments for testing.

Related

You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.