Covid-19 testing sites closed Friday and Saturday

PALM BEACH COUNTY — Due to impending inclement weather, all COVID-19 testing will be suspended at all Health Care District of Palm Beach County sites for Friday, July 31, and Saturday, Aug. 1. These sites include the FITTEAM Ballpark of the Palm Beaches, the Delray Beach, Lantana, West Palm Beach, Jupiter and Belle Glade clinics and the mobile clinic, Scout.

On Monday, Aug. 3, there will be no testing at the FITTEAM Ballpark of the Palm Beaches site, but our other locations will be assessed to determine if they are safe to open. While testing is suspended, the C.L. Brumback Primary Care Clinics will follow normal business hours as we monitor the track of the weather system. Please call the Health Care District’s Testing Hotline during business hours on Monday at 561-642-1000 to check if appointment scheduling for testing has resumed at the testing sites, or follow us on social media for updates.

The testing sites located at the South County Civic Center in west Delray Beach and at Florida Atlantic University in Boca Raton will also be closed on Friday.