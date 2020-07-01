COVID-19 testing set for Clewiston, Moore Haven and LaBelle

LABELLE — The Florida Department of Health in Hendry and Glades Counties continues to provide free COVID-19 testing. Notices for available testing sites, days and times will be sent out on a weekly basis.

• Glades County Health Department in Moore Haven:, 1021 Health Park Drive, Monday, July 6, from 9 a.m. to noon (weather permitting) 863-946-0707;

• Hendry County Health Department in Clewiston: 1100 S. Olympia, Wednesday, July 8, from 9 a.m. to noon (weather permitting) 863-983-1408;

• Hendry County Health Department in LaBelle: 1140 Pratt Blvd., Friday, July 10, from 9 a.m. to noon (weather permitting), 863-674-4041.

This is a “drive-thru” service. All individuals must stay in their vehicles during the process (during registration and while being tested). Persons tested will be given instructions on how to receive their test results. Results may take five business days.

Residents of Hendry and Glades counties can secure an appointment for testing by calling the Hendry County Health Department Clewiston, 863-983-1408; LaBelle, 863-674-4041; or, Moore Haven, 863-946-0707.

There are no criteria for testing, however, appointments are required and individuals must be 18 years and older. Appointments will not be made more than one week in advance. No same-day appointments will be made. No “walk-ins” accepted. Additionally, antibody testing will not be available.