COVID-19 testing planned Wednesday in Canal Point

CANAL POINT – On Wednesday, May 20, the Palm Beach County Fire Rescue Department will conduct walk-up and drive-up COVID-19 testing in Canal Point to any resident who wishes to be tested. There are no testing criteria. Anyone who wishes to be tested will be tested.

Testing is free. No appointment is necessary.

COVID-19 testing will be available Wednesday, May 20 from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at Canal Point Baptist Church, 37061 First Street, Canal Point.

For more information, please contact Houston L. Tate at 561-233-5303.