COVID-19 testing available in Okeechobee for anyone wishes to be tested

OKEECHOBEE – The Florida Department of Health in Okeechobee, 1728 N.W. Ninth Ave., will provide COVID-19 testing on Saturday, July 18 from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. (or until 500 tests have been used.)

This testing will be free; no insurance is needed.

Testing is open to anyone who wishes to be tested, regardless of symptoms.

Children can be tested with parental consent, but must be able to complete the test without restraint.

Parking and walk up testing will be in back of the health department building. Each individual will be asked to provide their name, date of birth, cell phone number and current address.

This test is a nasopharyngeal swab. A soft swab will be inserted into your nose to get the necessary sample. This may be slightly uncomfortable but the test is quick.

The lab will text your results to the cell phone number you provide. In addition, if the test is positive, the health department will contact you for contact investigation purposed.



Those who come to this testing event are asked to wear masks and maintain 6 feet of distance from others. Cloth masks will be provided for those who need them.

For more information, call 863-462-5800 and press 3.

Florida Community Health Care also testing

Florida Community Health Care in Okeechobee is another source for COVID-19 testing.

“We are testing anyone who would like to be tested,” stated Karissa Grant, of the FCHC Corporate Office in West Palm Beach. “They will ask about any symptoms they may be having just to record that, but we welcome anyone.”

FCHC is providing drive thru/walk-up COVID-19 testing at the annex office in Okeechobee. If you are interested in getting a test, can call 863-763-1951 to make an appointment.



She said results are taking as long as eight days at this point. “They used to take between 24 – 72 hours, but with the increased levels, the labs are overloaded,” she explained.

COVID-19 testing is also available through CVS pharmacies. For information, go online to CVShealth.com.