COVID-19 testing at Canal Point Community Center on May 20 CANAL POINT — On Wednesday, May 20, the Palm Beach County Fire Rescue Department will conduct a walk-up and drive-up COVID-19 testing at the Canal Point Community Center, 12860 U.S. 441, to any resident who wishes to be tested – regardless of symptoms. Testing is free. No appointment is necessary. For information, call Houston L. Tate at 561-233-5303.

