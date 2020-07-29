COVID-19 positives at correctional facilities

Correctional and detention facilities have been of special concern during the COVID-19 pandemic.

DJJ

The Florida Department of Juvenile Justice reports COVID-19 cases at juvenile detention facilities, according to data updated July 23.

• Okeechobee Youth Development Center had five total positive tests among the staff to date. Three of the five have been medically cleared to return to work. A total of 16 youth have tested positive since March, with 14 no longer in medical isolation.

• Okeechobee Youth Treatment Center had three total positive tests among staff. None of the three has returned to work. No youth have tested positive.

• Okeechobee Girls Academy had four total positive tests among staff, with two cleared to return to work. One youth tested positive; that youth is no longer in medical isolation.

• Okeechobee Sex Offender Facility has two staff who tested positive. Neither has been cleared to return to work. The facility has two youth who tested positive. Both are still in medical isolation.

• Okeechobee JOCC Max Risk has two staff who tested positive. Neither has been cleared to return to work. Seventeen youth have tested positive. They are in medical isolation.

• Okeechobee Intensive Halfway House has two staff who tested positive. Both have been cleared to return to work. No youth have tested positive.

ICE detainees

According to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) as of July 26, 140 detainees at the Glades County Detention Center have tested positive for COVID-19 to date, 13 are currently under isolation or monitoring, and one detainee has died.

State prisons

According to the Florida Department of Corrections:

• Moore Haven Correctional Facility has 179 inmates on medical isolation and one in medical quarantine. The prison had 149 COVID-19 positive tests for inmates since testing started since March and 25 staff who tested positive since March.

• Okeechobee Correctional Institute currently has no inmates in medical isolation or quarantine. Since testing started, 11 staff have tested positive.

• South Bay Correctional Facility has 774 inmates in medical isolation with none in medical quarantine. Since testing started, 295 inmates and 77 staff members have tested positive.

Medical quarantine refers to inmates who have been separated because they may have had close contact with a person who has tested positive or exhibited symptoms of an infectious illness, to determine whether they develop symptoms.

Medical isolation refers to inmates who have been separated because they are suspected or presenting symptoms of an infectious illness.