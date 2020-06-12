COVID-19 positive numbers increase

OKEECHOBEE – Okeechobee County had 158 COVID-19 positive cases as of June 12, according to the report from the Florida Department of Health. To date, Okeechobee County has 2,285 tests and a positive rate of 6.9%

Glades County had 109 positive out of 453 people tested as of June 12. Glades County’s positive rate is 24.1%. More than half of the county’s COVID-19 positives are in the Glades County Detention Facility.

Hendry County had 597 positive as of June 12, out of 3,612 tested. The county’s positive rate is 16.5%.

Palm Beach County had 8,209 positive out of 100,927 tested. The county’s positive rate is 8.1%.