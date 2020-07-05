COVID-19 positive numbers increase in counties around Lake Okeechobee

TALLAHASSEE – The Florida Department of Health reports 200,111 people in Florida have tested positive for COVID-19 as of July 5, with 3,731 deaths related to the COVID-19 virus. The total positive cases include 3,035 non-residents.

The testing date includes some duplications, as some people such as first responders and health professionals have been tested more than once. However, once a person tests positive, additional tests for that person (positive or negative) are not added to the FDOH Dashboard data.

Longterm care facilities, such as nursing homes, are now required to test all staff members every two weeks. The test kits are supplied to the facilities and the test samples are taken by staff. Staff who test positive are sent home and not allowed to return to work until they have tested negative twice.

Recovery information is not available from the state. According to FDOH, some people take longer to recover than others. Those who test positive but show no symptoms are to self isolate for 14 days. Recovery of an individual patient is determined by that person’s doctor.

As of the July 5 FDOH report, since testing began in March:

• Okeechobee County had 423 COVID-19 positives (169 positives in the past 14 days), with no deaths and 41 hospitalizations (39 residents and 2 non-residents). Cases range in age from 0 to 93. Median age of the positive cases is 34. The county has had 4,023 tests for a 10.5% positive rate. Okeechobee Health Care Facility has three patients who tested positive and were transferred to other facilities and nine staff members who tested positive.

• Glades County had 179 COVID-19 positive (56 in the last 14 days) with one death and 17 hospitalizations (all residents). Cases range in age from 1 to 89. Median age is 35. The county has had 703 tests with a 25.5% positive rate. Most of the cases – 171 positives – are in the 33471 ZIP code (Moore Haven.)

• Hendry County had 1,085 COVID-19 positive cases (327 in the past 14 days) with 27 deaths and 94 hospitalizations (all residents). Cases range in age from 0 to 101. Median age is 37. The county has had 5,666 tests with a 19.1% positive rate. About 60 percent of the cases are in the 33440 ZIP code (Clewiston, Montura, Pioneer, Harlem and Big Cypress). Clewiston Nursing and Rehabilitation Facility has four residents who tested positive and 13 staff members who tested positive. Oakbrook Health and Rehabilitation Center in LaBelle has one resident and three staff members who tested positive.

• Palm Beach County had 16,836 positives (6,067 in the past 14 days), including 1,890 residents and 24 non-residents, with 542 deaths and 1,914 hospitalizations. Cases range in age from 0 to 105. Media age is 41. The county has had 160,483 tests with a 10.5% positive rate. The 33430 ZIP code (Belle Glade and part of South Bay) has 612 cases. ZIP code 33493 (South Bay) has 288 cases. ZIP code 33476 (Pahokee) has 273 cases. Glades Health Care Center in Pahokee has eight residents who tested positive and were transferred to other facilities and seven staff members who tested positive.

• Martin County had 2,320 positive cases (805 in the past 14 days) with 28 deaths and 197 hospitalizations (196 resident and one non-resident). Cases range in age from 0 to 99. Median age is 38. The county has had 17,947 tests with a 12.9% positive rate. The 34956 ZIP code (Indiantown) has 733 positive cases.

More information is available online floridahealthcovid19.gov.