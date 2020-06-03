COVID-19 numbers increase in lake area

Positive rates range from 19.9% in Glades County to 4.7% in Okeechobee County

COVID-19 positive cases continue to increase in the counties around Lake Okeechobee. As of the June 2 report from the Florida Department of Health, Florida has 56,001 positive residents and 1,446 positive non-residents. In additional, eight Florida residents have tested positive while out of state. To date, 2,530 people have died in Florida related to the virus.

As of the June 2, 11 a.m. update:

• Okeechobee County had 85 people tested positive so far, ranging in age from 6 to 87, including one non-resident. The county has a 4.7% positive rate, with 1,793 people tested. No COVID-19 related deaths have been reported. Ten residents and one non-resident have been hospitalized. The weekly report on antibody tests, which was updated May 29, shows 62 people tested with two positive. Okeechobee Correctional Institution had two staff members test positive. For more information, see Page 26.

• Glades County has 61 people who tested positive for COVID-19, with one death and five people hospitalized. Positive cases range in age from 6 to 87. The county has a 19.9% positive rate with 307 people tested. Fifty-nine cases are in the Moore Haven ZIP code 33471. The weekly report on antibody tests, shows 12 people tested with one positive. Moore Haven Correctional Facility, operated by The GEO Group, had four staff members test positive. For more information, see Page 28.

• Hendry County has 446 people who tested positive out of 2,679 people tested for a positive rate of 16.6%. Those who tested positive range in age from 0 to 101. Sixteen people have died; 50 have been hospitalized. According to the weekly report, last updated on May 29, eight of the deaths were Clewiston Nursing and Rehabilitation residents and five deaths were Oakbrook Health and Rehabilitation Center residents. According to the Hendry County Health Department, 40 people who tested positive have recovered and were released from the requirement to isolate. Of the Hendry County cases, 348 are in the 33440 ZIP code, which includes Clewiston, Harlem, Montura, Pioneer Plantation and Big Cypress Seminole Reservation. The weekly report on antibody tests shows 64 people tested with three positive. For more information, see Page 30.

• Palm Beach County has 6,219 positive cases ranging in age from 0 to 104. The county has a positive rate of 8.1% with 77,192 people tested. The ZIP code 33430, which includes Belle Glade and part of South Bay, is considered a hot spot with 394 cases. The 33493 ZIP code, which includes the rest of South Bay, has 206 cases. The 33476 ZIP code, which includes Pahokee and parts of Canal Point, has 133 cases. The weekly report on antibody tests shows 19,571 people tested with 797 positive. South Bay Correctional Facility, operated by The GEO Group, had 167 prisoners and 54 staff members test positive. For more information, see Page 32.