COVID-19 death rate down slightly from last week

About 8% of those who tested positive for COVID-19 have been hospitalized

OKEECHOBEE — As the COVID-19 positive test numbers continue to climb, the percentage of COVID-19 positive patients who are sick enough to be admitted to a hospital remained steady in the past week, and the death rate dropped slightly. According to Florida’s Community Coronavirus Dashboard (a private site that uses public Florida Department of Health data), as of July 21, 8% of those who tested positive were admitted to a hospital and 1.3% of those who tested positive have died. A week ago, on July 14, it showed 8% of Floridians who tested COVID-19 positive have been hospitalized, and 1.5% had died.

As of July 21, 365,244 Florida residents have tested positive for COVID-19, according to FDOH.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) report updated July 14, 70.8% of all inpatient hospital beds in the state of Florida were occupied, with 16.7% of inpatient beds in Florida occupied by COVID-19 patients. (This CDC report is updated every 14 days.)

A week ago, on July 14, 8,051 Floridians who tested positive for COVID-19 were hospitalized, and there were 1,152 ICU beds available in the state. On July 21, 9,463 Floridians who tested positive for COVID-19 were hospitalized, and there were 1,108 ICU beds available in the state. Not everyone who is hospitalized with COVID-19 requires an ICU bed, and some ICU beds are in use by those with other health issues.

Statewide, since COVID-19 testing started in March, 21,780 Florida residents who tested positive have been hospitalized, according to FDOH. To date, 5,206 Florida residents who tested positive have died.

ICU bed availability

Community leaders are keeping a watchful eye on the number of available Intensive Care Unit (ICU) beds.

As of July 21, the dashboard showed 1,108 available ICU beds in Florida. Of the counties in the South Central Florida area, on July 21:

• Collier County had 22 ICU beds available, about 27.5% of the ICU beds in that county. Since March, 542 Collier County residents have been hospitalized for COVID-19; 177 are currently hospitalized. Of those who tested positive, 109 have died.

• Glades County does not have a hospital. Since March, 24 Glades County residents have been hospitalized for COVID-19. No Glades County residents are currently hospitalized for COVID-19. One Glades County resident who tested positive has died.

• Hendry County had zero ICU beds available. Since March, 124 Hendry County residents have been hospitalized for COVID. Currently, nine Hendry County residents are hospitalized for COVID-19. Of the Hendry County residents who tested positive, 31 have died.

• Highlands County had three ICU beds available, about 10.7% of the ICU beds in the county. Since March, 117 Highlands County residents have been hospitalized for COVID-19. Currently, 63 Highlands County residents are hospitalized for COVID-19. Sixteen of those who tested positive have died.

• Martin County had 30 ICU beds available, about 76.9% of all ICU beds in the county. Since March, 281 Martin County residents have been hospitalized for COVID-19. Currently 45 Martin County residents are hospitalized for COVID-19. Fifty-four COVID-19 positive Martin County residents have died.

• Okeechobee County had one ICU bed available as of July 21. Since March, 62 Okeechobee County residents have been hospitalized for COVID-19. Currently, 20 Okeechobee County residents are hospitalized for COVID-19. Two COVID-19 positive Okeechobee County residents have died.

• Palm Beach County had 109 ICU beds available, about 25.6% of all ICU beds in the county. Since March, 2,312 Palm Beach County residents have been hospitalized for COVID-19. Currently, 621 Palm Beach County residents are hospitalized for COVID-19. Palm Beach County had 701 deaths of COVID-19 positive persons.

The number of ICU beds available in Florida hospitals varies from day to day. FDOH data does not disclose how many of the ICU beds are occupied by COVID-19 patients and how many are occupied by patients with other life-threatening ailments such as accident injuries and heart attacks.