COVID-19 cases reported in area nursing homes

TALLAHASSEE — The State of Florida continues to battle COVID-19 cases in long-term care facilities whose residents are most vulnerable should they contract the virus. Earlier this month, the state mandated staff in these facilities be tested every two weeks. The state provides the testing kits and testing is done at the facilities. Any staff members who test positive cannot return to work until they have tested negative twice. Residents are tested if they have symptoms. New long-term care residents are tested before they are admitted to a facility.

As of the Florida Department of Health report updated July 12, for the counties around Lake Okeechobee:



• Clewiston Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Hendry County has 13 residents currently COVID-19 positive and 11 staff members who tested positive. Twelve residents who tested positive have died.



• Oakbrook Health and Rehabilitation Center in Hendry County has four staff members who tested positive. Six residents who tested positive have died.



• Okeechobee Health and Rehabilitation Center in Okeechobee County has seven residents who tested positive, one resident who tested positive and was transferred to another facility and 12 staff members who tested positive.



• Glades Health Care Center in Pahokee, in Palm Beach County, has six residents who tested positive and were transferred to other facilities and seven staff members who tested positive. Five residents who tested positive have died.

According to FDOH, the numbers on this report are current positives, not cumulative.