County offices to close

OKEECHOBEE — Beginning Wednesday, March 25, the following County offices will be closed to the public:

• Okeechobee County Administrator and Administration Offices will be closed to the public effective Wednesday, March 25, until further notice. However, you are able to contact those offices via phone at 863-763-6441, fax 863-763-0118, email, US Mail, and all resources may be found on their website at www.co.okeechobee.fl.us.

• Okeechobee Supervisor of Elections office will be closed to the public effective Wednesday, March 24, until further notice. However, you are able to contact that office via phone 863-763-4014, fax, email, US Mail, and all resources may be found on their website at www.voteokeechobee.com.