County holds pre-holiday virtual briefing

PALM BEACH COUNTY — On July 2, Palm Beach County Mayor Dave Kerner held a virtual briefing at the Emergency Operations Center ahead of the July 4th holiday weekend. Joining him were Commissioner Mack Bernard and Fire Marshal David Derita.

Palm Beach County currently has 14,859 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 523 fatalities. The county was expected to top 15,000 confirmed cases on Friday. Statewide there are 169,106 confirmed cases; 10,109 new cases were reported Thursday, a one-day record.

Commissioner Bernard said Palm Beach County continues to do very well with testing for coronavirus. Wednesday (July 1) was the highest single testing day with 981. To date, a total of 148,912 residents countywide have been tested with a positivity rate of 10 percent. However, the percentage is much higher among young people: 866 who tested positive are under age 18, about 25 percent in that age group who were tested.

“We have to continue to be vigilant to make sure our kids are safe in Palm Beach County,” said Commissioner Bernard.

“Hot spots” in the county with the highest number of new cases by ZIP code are 33463, 33415, 33410, 33407 and 33411.

Chief Derita urged caution by anyone who chooses to light fireworks this weekend, including sparklers. With most public fireworks displays canceled, more accidents by private users are anticipated. Keep a bucket of water handy to douse hot wires and duds. He advised keeping your pets indoors away from the noise and excitement.

Mayor Kerner reminded residents that all beaches in Palm Beach County are closed to the public through Sunday night, per executive order. “I can assure that an operational plan is in place to ensure compliance with the law,” he said. “Please stay off the beaches.”

The county remains under Phase 1 of the governor’s reopening plan. The COVID Education and Compliance Team (CECT) will be out checking businesses and public venues for compliance with masks and practicing social distancing. “Their emphasis is on education,” said Mayor Kerner. To report observations at establishments, you can call 561-24COVID or email CovidCompliance@pbcgov.org.