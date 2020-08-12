Coronavirus Food Assistance Program includes nursery crops

IMMOKALEE — Are you a farmer or rancher whose operation has been directly affected by the coronavirus pandemic? The Coronavirus Food Assistance Program (CFAP) provides direct relief to producers who faced price declines and additional marketing costs due to COVID-19.

USDA’s Farm Service Agency is accepting CFAP applications now through Sept. 11, Associate Director for Stakeholder Relations Gene McAvoy of the University of Florida/Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences Southwest Florida Research and Education Center in Immokalee. He’s also the regional vegetable Extension agent IV emeritus and president of the National Association of County Agricultural Agents.

U.S. Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue announced Aug. 11 that the deadline to apply for CFAP has been extended to Sept. 11. The original application deadline was Aug. 28.

For more information, go to: farmers.gov/cfap/apply.

Commodity eligibility for CFAP

The Coronavirus Food Assistance Program provides vital financial assistance to producers of agricultural commodities who have suffered a 5% OR greater price decline or who had losses due to market supply chain disruptions due to COVID-19 and face additional significant marketing costs.

Eligible commodities for CFAP include: non-specialty crops; wool; livestock; dairy; specialty crops, nursery crops and cut flowers

The USDA announced Aug. 11 that nursery crops and cut flowers are eligible for CFAP assistance.

“Nursery crops” means decorative or non-decorative plants grown in a container or controlled environment for commercial sale. “Cut flowers” include cut flowers and cut greenery from annual and perennial flowering plants grown in a container or controlled environment for commercial sale.

Visit farmers.gov/cfap/nursery for more information on CFAP eligibility and payment details related to nursery crops and cut flowers.

For more information on each section, go to: www.farmers.gov/cfap.