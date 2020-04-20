Hendry County adds two COVID-19 positive cases

LABELLE – Two additional cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Hendry County, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in Hendry County to 41. A total of 309 people have been tested in Hendry County, with 268 negative.

The latest confirmed cases are a 49 year old female and a 60 year old female; both individuals are residents of Clewiston.

Thirty-one of the individuals who have tested positive in Hendry County are currently under isolation. Ten individuals have recovered and been cleared by the Florida Department of Health and are no longer required to be under isolation.

Hendry County officials strongly urge residents to continue following the guidance provided by the CDC and the Florida Department of Health (DOH) along with the Governor’s Safer-At-Home order to slow the spread of COVID-19:

· Remember you are safer at home.

· Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.

· Cover your coughs and sneezes.

· Clean and disinfect frequently used surfaces.

· If you are sick or think you may have been exposed to COVID-19, call your medical provider, a local provider or local health department.

· If you need to leave your home for essential activities, please cover your mouth and nose with a bandanna, scarf, or other cloth covering.