Children testing positive at higher rate

Jun 26th, 2020 · by · Comments:

TALLAHASSEE — The Florida Department of Health report shows those under the age of 18 are testing positive for the COVID-19 virus at a higher percentage than the state average.

According to the report released June 19, statewide 39,070 persons under the age of 18 have been tested for COVID-19, with 4,809 testing positive for a 12% positivity rate. That’s nearly double the state’s current positivity rate of 6.1%.

• In Hendry County, 209 persons under the age of 18 have been tested, with 63 testing positive – 30.1%.

• Glades County has 17 persons under age 18 tested, with seven testing positive – 41.2%.

• Okeechobee County has 142 persons under age 18 tested, with 50 positive – 35.2%.

• Palm Beach County has 3,256 persons under age 18 tested with 682 positive – 20.9%.

None of the state’s juvenile COVID-19 cases have died, but 131 have been hospitalized. By age group’s Florida’s juvenile COVID-19 cases are:

• Less than 1 year old – 6%;
• 1-4 years – 17%;
• 5-9 years – 22%;
• 10-14 years – 28%;
• 15-17 years – 26%.

Publisher/Editor Katrina Elsken can be reached at kelsken@newszap.com

Tags: ·
Newsletter
Comments

You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.

Facebook Comment

© 2020 Independent Newsmedia Inc. USA. All rights reserved.

WordPress Theme designed by Theme Junkie