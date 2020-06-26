Children testing positive at higher rate

TALLAHASSEE — The Florida Department of Health report shows those under the age of 18 are testing positive for the COVID-19 virus at a higher percentage than the state average.

According to the report released June 19, statewide 39,070 persons under the age of 18 have been tested for COVID-19, with 4,809 testing positive for a 12% positivity rate. That’s nearly double the state’s current positivity rate of 6.1%.

• In Hendry County, 209 persons under the age of 18 have been tested, with 63 testing positive – 30.1%.

• Glades County has 17 persons under age 18 tested, with seven testing positive – 41.2%.

• Okeechobee County has 142 persons under age 18 tested, with 50 positive – 35.2%.

• Palm Beach County has 3,256 persons under age 18 tested with 682 positive – 20.9%.

None of the state’s juvenile COVID-19 cases have died, but 131 have been hospitalized. By age group’s Florida’s juvenile COVID-19 cases are:

• Less than 1 year old – 6%;

• 1-4 years – 17%;

• 5-9 years – 22%;

• 10-14 years – 28%;

• 15-17 years – 26%.