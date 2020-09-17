Central Elementary School student tests positive for COVID-19; Six students to transition to online school for 14 days

OKEECHOBEE — Due to possible COVID-19 exposure at Central Elementary School in Okeechobee, six students have been sent home for 14 days. These students will be transitioned to Option 2 (virtual school).

The health department will contact these individuals with instructions.

The following message from Okeechobee County Schools Director of Human Resources Dr. Joseph G. Stanley was sent to parents of the students identified as close contacts:

“Today the district was notified by the Department of Health that a student at Central Elementary School tested positive for COVID-19. The student was last on campus Friday, Sept. 11, 2020.

“We are working closely with the Department of Health to identify those who may have been in direct contact with the student. We will assist in the department’s efforts to provide information in regards to contact tracing. If you have potentially been exposed, the Department of Health will reach out to you as a part of the contact tracing efforts. We will protect the confidentiality of those involved in this incident.

“We have taken the necessary steps to sanitize any areas which may have been compromised, as outlined in the district’s Reopening Plan. The District continues to adhere to CDC guidelines, which include the use face coverings, maintaining social distancing whenever possible, and checking the temperature of everyone who arrives on campus. We encourage everyone to be observant of symptoms that could develop within the next 14 days. You may want to seek advice on testing from a medical professional or be tested immediately if symptoms arise.

“All students and staff must remain home while awaiting the results of a COVID-19 test. It is very important that any student or staff member who takes a COVID-19 immediately notify the Human Resources Department at (863) 462-5000, Ext. 1022.”