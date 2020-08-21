CDC provides checklist for parents

ATLANTA — With some children going back to “brick and motor” schools, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has provided a checklist for parents.

The CDC advises: “If your child has any of the following symptoms, that indicates a possible illness that may decrease the student’s ability to learn and also puts them at risk for spreading illness to others. Please check your child for these symptoms.”
Symptoms:
• Temperature 100.4 degrees Fahrenheit or higher when taken by mouth;
• Sore throat;
• New, uncontrolled cough that causes difficulty breathing (or, for students with chronic allergic/asthmatic cough, a change in their cough from baseline);
• Diarrhea or abdominal pain;
• New onset of severe headache, especially with a fever.
Close contact/potential exposure:
• Had close contact (within 6 feet for at least 15 minutes) with a person confirmed for COVID-19;
• Traveled to or lived in an area where the local, tribal, territorial or state health department is reporting large numbers of COVID-19 cases;
• Lives in areas of high community transmission while the school remains open.

