CDC provides checklist for parents

ATLANTA — With some children going back to “brick and motor” schools, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has provided a checklist for parents.

The CDC advises: “If your child has any of the following symptoms, that indicates a possible illness that may decrease the student’s ability to learn and also puts them at risk for spreading illness to others. Please check your child for these symptoms.”

Symptoms:

• Temperature 100.4 degrees Fahrenheit or higher when taken by mouth;

• Sore throat;

• New, uncontrolled cough that causes difficulty breathing (or, for students with chronic allergic/asthmatic cough, a change in their cough from baseline);

• Diarrhea or abdominal pain;

• New onset of severe headache, especially with a fever.

Close contact/potential exposure:

• Had close contact (within 6 feet for at least 15 minutes) with a person confirmed for COVID-19;

• Traveled to or lived in an area where the local, tribal, territorial or state health department is reporting large numbers of COVID-19 cases;

• Lives in areas of high community transmission while the school remains open.