Call first before going to Hendry Regional clinics CLEWISTON – Hendry Regional Medical Center (HRMC) requests that patients seeking care for COVID19 at any of the HRMC clinics call before arriving. Staff members are equipped to assist and guide patients through a phone triage process and provide further directives for the patient prior to arriving.

• Hendry Regional Convenient Care Center (LaBelle) 863-675-2356;

• James D. Forbes Family Care Center (Clewiston) 863-983-3434;

• Corporate Health (Clewiston) 863-983-1123.

Related

You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.