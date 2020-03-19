Call center open: 863-763-3536

OKEECHOBEE — Okeechobee County residents who have questions in regard to the COVID-19 pandemic can now call the county’s help line at 863-763-3536.

The call center has been set up inside the Okeechobee Public Library. The library is closed to the public due to the pandemic.

Library staff is manning the phones from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

At the March 18 meeting of the Okeechobee County Commission, Denise Whitehead of community services said the library staff has gathered wealth of information about the community. She gave a special thanks to Cathy Womble of the Lake Okeechobee News for help in gathering information.