BOCC meeting will have screening and social distancing
OKEECHOBEE — The Board of County Commission meeting on Thursday, March 26, at 9 a.m. will have screening at the door and the county will be following the Department of Health and governor’s protocol as it relates to social distancing and enforcing the limit on the number of people in the room.
The meeting will be held at the Okeechobee County Board of County Commissioners, 304 N.W. Second St., Room 123. For information, call 863-763-6441 ext 1 or email trowland@co.okeechobee.fl.us.
