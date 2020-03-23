Beware of coronavirus scams

Florida residents be aware! More reports are being received of reports of people dressing in white lab coats wearing masks and gloves knocking on resident’s doors, identifying themselves as representatives from the Department of Health or the CDC and want to test residents for the COVID-19 virus.

Please know, representatives from the CDC or Department of Health will not show up at your residence unannounced. The CDC is not going door-to-door. Scammers are taking advantage of the coronavirus crisis and are trying to dupe consumers.

If anyone comes to your home unannounced wearing a white lab coat, mask and gloves do not open your door and allow them entrance to your home. Once inside they are robbing individuals and are sometimes entering by force.

Again, if someone comes to your home dressed in a white lab coat, mask and gloves representing the CDC or Department of Health, do not open your door. Instead call t your nearest law enforcement.

If you have elderly family members please take a few minutes to make them aware of this.