Best Value Healthcare grateful for masks

Special to the Lake Okeechobee News

Pictured are the masks donated to the Best Value Healthcare/Doctors’ Clinic by a retired RN.

OKEECHOBEE — The staff of Best Value Healthcare/Doctors’ Clinic were pleasantly surprised Wednesday morning, April 15, when a woman knocked on the door and handed them a bag of fabric masks. The woman, who prefers to remain anonymous, told them she just wanted to help in some way and thanked them for being heroes. She is a retired registered nurse and just wanted to do what she could to help keep the essential workers safe.

Angie, who works at the clinic, said they are the most beautiful masks she has ever seen, and everyone was so excited to receive them. She said the woman is not even a patient but thought they might need the masks. The note she left with the masks gave explicit instructions on the care and cleaning of the masks and included her phone number so they could call if they had any questions or needed more.

The donor said she did not want to take away from the heroes by focusing on herself, and that is why she wants to remain anonymous. As a retired nurse, she said she knew what was needed in a mask, and she did a lot of research online. Her masks each came with charcoal activated filters purchased from Home Depot. She said the H-30 and H-1 seem to be the best. She said there is a filter on the market called Smart Air, and it will block out the coronavirus, but for now, she is using the filters she got at Home Depot.

As she made her masks, she wore clean gloves and a mask so she could keep them as sterile as possible. After each was complete, she sprayed it carefully with Lysol and placed it in a Ziplock bag.

She said her desire would be to see everyone with a sewing machine begin making masks. “It’s our community,” she said. “You could do a lot of good right now.” She said she went to a local grocery store and saw a lot of employees without masks. She asked if they had masks, but they said the masks they had access to were paper, and they melt. “There is a great need here,” she said.