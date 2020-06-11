Belle Glade senior center to hand out free masks on Friday, June 12

Jun 11th, 2020

BELLE GLADE — As more people venture out, West County Senior Center in Belle Glade wants to help you and your family stay safe, so it is planning another free distribution of cloth-style masks from 10 a.m to 2 p.m. on Friday, June 12, during a community grab and go drive-thru in the parking lot at 2916 S.R. 15.

Please enter the lot from the southernmost-driveway, stay in your vehicle and proceed slowly to the entrance where staffers will distribute masks to you.

For more information, please contact Senior Center Manager, Willie A. Miller, Jr. at 561-996-4808.

