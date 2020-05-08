Palm Beach County to go to Phase I of Re-Open Florida on Monday; Belle Glade has 184 COVID-19 positive cases; South Bay has 33; Pahokee has 40

WEST PALM BEACH – The number of COVID-19 positive cases in Palm Beach County continues to rise. As of the May 8 update from the Florida Department of Health, the county had 3,615 positive cases. Those who tested positive range in age from 0 to 104. The median age is 53. The county has 605 persons hospitalized related to COVID-19 and had 229 COVID-19 related deaths.
The county has completed 38,615 tests and has a positivity rate of 7.6%.
As of May 8, the 33430 zip code (Belle Glade) had 184 positive cases; zip code 33493 (South Bay) had 33 positive; zip code 33476 (Pahokee) had 40 cases.
Free testing for COVID-19 is available at Lakeside Medical Center, 39200 Hooker Hwy. Belle Glade, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to noon. The tests are available for all ages. You can be tested there even if you do not have symptoms. You do not have to be a resident of Palm Beach County. Appointments are required. For a testing appointment call 561-642-1000.
Starting Monday, Palm Beach County will move into Phase I of the Re-Open Florida plan. This allows restaurants to allow outdoor seating with appropriate spacing between tables and indoor seating at 26% capacity. Schools remain in distance learning. Palm Beach County parks and boat ramps have reopened; however everyone is reminded to observe social distancing and wear masks in public places where social distancing is not possible. Gatherings of more than 10 people are not allowed.
Palm Beach County will reopen public beaches on Monday, May 18.