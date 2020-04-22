Belle Glade COVID-19 testing site expanded

Special to the Lake Okeechobee News

The Health Care District’s clinical staff and Palm Beach County personnel plan Belle Glade test site logistics on Friday, April 17.

BELLE GLADE — The Health Care District of Palm Beach County has expanded COVID-19 testing for residents in the Glades communities. Since March 16, the Health Care District has offered COVID-19 testing on a walk-up basis, without an appointment outside of the C. L. Brumback Primary Care Clinic at Lakeside Medical Center, located at 39200 Hooker Highway in Belle Glade. Appointments are now be necessary and can be made by calling 561-642-1000.

Patients will be able to access the new drive-thru testing lane or, if they do not have a vehicle, can walk up to the existing site beginning Wednesday, April 22. Individuals can be any age, and need not be symptomatic to be registered and tested, but all individuals desiring walk-up or drive-thru testing must call in advance to be scheduled. While asymptomatic patients will be tested, it is highly recommended they only schedule as drive-thru patients due to the risk of contracting COVID-19 while waiting to be tested. Results will be communicated by a Health Care District provider as soon as they are available.

“It’s been clear over the years that the Health Care District stands committed to serving the health needs of residents and visitors in our rural, western communities,” said Tammy Jackson-Moore, who represents the Glades region on the Health Care District Board and also serves as a Glades community advocate. “I am proud to see the Health Care District put even more resources toward expanding this vital testing initiative.”