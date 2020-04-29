Bars, gyms and hair salons to remained closed for now

TALLAHASSEE- Governor Ron DeSantis announced the first phase of his plan to reopen the Florida economy at a press conference on April 29.

Starting on May 4 restaurants may begin offering outdoor seating with a six foot space between tables and indoor seating at a maximum of 25 percent capacity. Elective surgeries may also resume and retail stores can operate at a 25 percent indoor capacity.

Visits to senior living facilities will remain prohibited and bars, gyms, movie theaters and personal services such as hair dressers will stay closed.

At the press conference Gov. DeSantis said that the second phase of reopening would occur in a matter of weeks not months.

Richard Marion is a staff writer and photographer at Lake Okeechobee News and can be reached at rmarion@newszap.com.

