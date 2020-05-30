Around the Big Lake: Okeechobee County has 75 positive COVID-19 cases; Hendry County, 405; Glades County, 29; western Palm Beach County communities, 712

The State of Florida has 55,424 positive COVID-19 cases, with 10,113 hospitalizations and 2,447 deaths, according to the May 30 report from the Florida Department of Health. Of those tested so far in Florida, the positive rate is 5.6%.

Around Lake Okeechobee:

• In Okeechobee County 75 residents and one non-resident have tested positive for COVID-19 to date. Nine residents and one non-resident have been hospitalized. A total of 1,705 people have been tested. The county has a 4.5% positivity rate. The state report indicates 28 positive cases are related to juvenile correctional facilities, including 16 youth and 12 staff members.

• In Glades County, 29 residents have tested positive for COVID-19. One person has died. Four have been hospitalized. A total of 260 people have been tested. Positive rate is 11.2%.

• In Hendry County, 405 residents have tested positive, ranging in age from 0 to 1010. A total of 2,399 people have been tested. Positive rate is 16.9%. The 33440 ZIP code, which includes Clewiston, Harlem, Montura, Pioneer Plantation and Big Cypress Seminole Reservation, has 332 cases.

• Palm Beach County has 5,898 COVID-19 positive cases, 337 deaths and 1,187 hospitalizations. Palm Beach County has a 8.1% positive rate for the 72,673 people tested. The positive rate is higher in the western rural communities. The 33430 ZIP code, which includes Belle Glade and part of South Bay, has 389 cases. The 33493 ZIP code, which includes part of South Bay, has 195 cases. The 33476 ZIP code, which includes Pahokee, has 128 positive cases.