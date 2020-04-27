Another COVID-19 positive confirmed in Hendry County; total is now 65, with two deaths

LABELLE — One additional case of COVID-19 has been confirmed in Hendry County, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in Hendry County to 65.

The latest confirmed case is a 37 year old female resident of Clewiston.

Fifty-two of the individuals who have tested positive in Hendry County are currently under isolation. Eleven individuals have recovered and been cleared by the Florida Department of Health and are no longer required to be under isolation. Two individuals have died.