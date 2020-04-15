The howling you hear at night might not be coyotes.

Across the country, newspapers, television stations and online media have reported the latest rage: Americans are howling at COVID-19.

According to the reports, the howling happens at 8 p.m. each night.

Some in isolation howl to thank the health care workers and first responders on the front lines of the pandemic. Others add howls for the truck drivers, grocery store workers, pharmacists, farmers, mail carriers and others who make self-isolation possible for the masses.

A few howl in frustration, just a way to let off steam. Some just want to be part of something bigger and connect with others.

While those in European cities have made the news by singing from their balconies and some in metropolitan areas opening their windows and participating in a nightly round of applause for health care workers, howling began as an American phenomenon that has now included fans all over the world.

The Facebook group “Go Outside and Howl at 8 p.m.” was created March 27 and now has more than half a million members.

The group’s administrators explain: “Every night at 8 p.m. in your time zone, take a minute to step outside and let out a cathartic howl! We’ll post up daily themes that may or may not be very, very, very important. INVITE YOUR PEEPS! Let’s see how many people the world over we can get to howl in one night! Feel free to share a video or picture with the hashtag #howlat8.”

According to recent posts, members of “Go Outside and Howl” have been howling for the Class of 2020 and for loved ones who have passed away during the pandemic. They howl to fight depression. They howl for anyone who is feeling alone.

So … if you’re feeling a little wild at 8 p.m., join in. Go outside and howl.