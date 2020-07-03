All Southeast Florida beaches closed for July 4 holiday weekend

Every county along the lower southeast coast of Florida has closed its beaches for the weekend of the Fourth of July.

In Martin County, the official website states: “To protect the health and well-being of residents and visitors from the spread of COVID-19, all beaches, beach accesses and parking for beach access will be CLOSED by emergency order. The beach closure will be in effect Thursday, July 2 at 6 p.m. to Monday, July 6 at 7 a.m. This includes all public beaches, associated boardwalks, walkways, dedicated public parking areas and the area on the beach beginning at the entrance of the beach. This does not apply to property owners or residents or visitors who may access the beach via private crossovers.”

In St. Lucie County, officials posted these messages: “All St. Lucie County beach accesses will be closed July 3-5 to help slow the spread of COVID-19. In an effort to help prevent the spread of COVID-19, St. Lucie County will be closing all public beach accesses on North and South Hutchinson Island Friday, July 3, through Sunday, July 5.

“This closure includes all of the beach parking lots in the unincorporated area as well as the City of Fort Pierce. Additionally, the Fort Pierce Inlet State Park and Avalon Beach will be closing for the holiday weekend. Boat ramps will remain open.

“St. Lucie County is issuing this executive order to protect our residents from a potential increase in visitors from South Florida, as counties there are closing beaches this holiday weekend because of the continued increase in positive cases.

“Law enforcement will be patrolling the barrier islands, issuing citations for anyone illegally parked in the right-of-way or on private property without permission.

In Palm Beach County, this statement was issued June 29: “Emergency Order Number 13 closes beaches for 4th of July holiday: Palm Beach County issues order 2020-013, effective 12:01 a.m. on Friday, July 3. This order applies in all incorporated and unincorporated areas of Palm Beach County.

“All public, municipal and private beaches, including all beach parks, in Palm Beach County shall be closed from 12:01 a.m. on Friday, July 3, until 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, July 5. Restaurants and retail establishments within beach parks may remain open subject to the restrictions included in current state and local emergency orders applicable to Palm Beach County, including, but not limited to, any occupancy restrictions.”