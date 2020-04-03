ALDI updates customers regarding enhanced safety measures

As everyone navigates the changes brought about by the spread of COVID-19, ALDI wants shoppers to know that, above all else, it remains committed to the safety and well-being of its employees and customers.

Over the past several weeks, ALDI has intensified cleaning practices in all facilities and have issued health and safety guidance for employees and customers to follow within stores. To support team members, it has put in place temporary wage increases, increased scheduling flexibility and made changes to store hours. In addition, it has significantly increased its hiring efforts and have donated $1 million to community organizations to support those in need.

As ALID works to keep its stores clean and stocked, it has made a number of changes to further promote health and safety. Below is an update on several new measures it is implementing:

• Personal protective equipment: Although the CDC does not require our team to use gloves or masks, we are actively sourcing personal protective equipment for our employees to use, upon request. Disposable gloves have begun deploying this week and over the next week Aldi will start to ship masks, as supplies permit.

• Social distancing signage: Across the country, Aldi stores have been installing signage and floor decals in our stores to remind our employees and customers to maintain a safe distance – at least 6 feet – from one another.

Protective barriers at checkout: Temporary checklane panels started rolling out to stores this week.

To enhance our already robust cleaning measures, Aldi stores are increasing the frequency of cart cleaning throughout the day.

Aldi has suspended the practice of placing customers’ scanned items into a different shopping cart at checkout. Customers will now keep the cart they started with throughout their entire visit to ensure the best possible hygiene and safety for all.

Please continue to follow guidance from the CDC, which advises to clean your hands often, practice social distancing, cover coughs and sneezes, and clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces. As a reminder, ALDI is also reserving time for vulnerable shoppers on Tuesday and Thursday mornings from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m.