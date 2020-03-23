Access limited to Glades County Court House
MOORE HAVEN – Starting Monday, March 23, the Glades County Court House will limit action to the south entrance only. The public will be restricted to how many people will be allowed in each office at one time. For more information, call 863-946-6000.
At this time, Glades County E911 is not able to verify or assign addresses in Glades County due to the GIS Company being closed due to the COVID-19 crisis. The county will resume addressing as soon as possible.
