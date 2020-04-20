77 year old LaBelle man’s death is COVID-19 related

LABELLE – The Florida Department of Health has notified Hendry County officials of the first death associated with COVID-19 in Hendry County.

The individual was a 77 year old male resident of LaBelle.

Three additional cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Hendry County, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in Hendry County to 44.

The latest confirmed cases are a 61 year old female resident of LaBelle, a 35 year old female resident of Clewiston and a 82 year old male resident of Clewiston.

Thirty-three of the individuals who have tested positive in Hendry County are currently under isolation. Ten individuals have recovered and been cleared by the Florida Department of Health and are no longer required to be under isolation.

As of Monday evening, Okeechobee County had 7 confirmed positive COVID-19 cases. Glades County had 5.