51-year-old male resident of Glades County dies from COVID related causes

By Marisa Shivers

Glades County Emergency Management

MOORE HAVEN — Glades County Public Safety has been notified of a COVID-related death of a 51-year-old male resident. This is the second reported COVID-related death for Glades County.

Glades County has 287 positive cases and 9,347 residents have been tested.

We encourage you to continue to practice social distancing, wash your hands often with soap and water, cover your coughs and sneezes, and disinfect surfaces as often as possible. Proper mask use is making sure your nose and mouth are covered.

More information about COVID-19 cases in Florida can be found on the DOH website — https://floridahealthcovid19.gov/ — and on the DOH dashboard, which is updated once a day at approximately 11:30 a.m. -— https://arcg.is/0Hfi5O.

Please help to keep our first responders safe. If you are in need of emergency services and have any symptoms or have traveled to highly impacted areas, please let the 911 dispatcher know.

Drive-thru COVID-19 testing is available for any resident on Monday, July 27. Please contact Glades County Department of Health at 863-946-0707 to schedule an appointment. There are no criteria for testing.