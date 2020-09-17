22nd COVID-19 death reported for Okeechobee County

OKEECHOBEE — The Florida Department of Health (FDOH) has reported 22 COVID-19 related deaths of Okeechobee residents since FDOH began collecting data in March. The most recent death added to the FDOH dashboard is a 62-year-old man whose positive test was added to the FDOH dashboard on Aug. 26.

FDOH has not released the dates of the deaths or any other information about the individuals. The medical examiner’s office determines which deaths are reported as related to COVID-19.

As of the Sept. 17 report, Okeechobee had a total of 1,376 positive cases. Since testing began in March, 157 COVID-19 positive residents have been hospitalized, according to FDOH. According to the state Agency for Health Care Administration, 15 COVID-19 positive Okeechobee County residents are currently hospitalized. The hospital in Okeechobee County currently has no ICU beds open, but ICU beds are open in larger hospitals in neighboring counties. For example, 59% of the ICU beds in Martin County are available.

On Sept. 16, 311 test results for Okeechobee County residents were added to the dashboard, with 20 testing positive for a positive rate of 6.43% for the day.

At the Sept. 17 meeting of the Okeechobee County Commission, the commissioners extended the local state of emergency for another seven days.

“The Clerk of the Court has gone to Phase 1 as of today,” said Public Safety Director Ralph Franklin. “That has basically eliminated face-to-face related business there.”

The next free food bank will be Sept. 26 at the Okeechobee Agri-Civic Center from 9 to 11 a.m. Franklin said they will share more information as it becomes available from Treasure Coast Food Bank.

“Is the health department still in business?” asked Commission Chairman Terry Burroughs.

He said he was just wondering since the head of the health department has stopped coming to the county commission meetings.

Franklin said he would reach out to her to let her know, “We have the ability to Zoom into these meetings.”

Commissioner David Hazellief said he finds it difficult to hear people on Zoom.

“It would be nice to understand where we are at,” said Burroughs. He said it has been weeks since the health department updated the commission on the pandemic. He noted other people are attending the meetings in person, observing the precautions of wearing masks and social distancing. Those entering the courthouse are also screened.

Mitch Smeykal of the Emergency Operations Center said the positive percentages of lab tests have gone up a little, but “not such a spike that I would be concerned.”

According to FDOH, Okeechobee County has 21 deaths related to COVID-19 including:

• Female, 65, positive test reported June 22;

• Male, 93, positive test reported June 26;

• Male 70, positive test reported June 26;

• Male 63, positive test reported July 4.

• Male, 60, positive test reported July 6;

• Male, 75, positive test reported July 8;

• Female, 79, positive test reported July 9;

• Male, 93, positive test reported, July 9;

• Female, 78, positive test reported July 9;

• Male, 60, positive test reported July 9;

• Male, 60, positive test reported July 10;

• Female, 82, positive test reported July 12;

• Female, 83, positive test reported July 16;

• Female, 78, positive test reported July 17;

• Male, 63, positive test reported July 18;

• Male, 91, positive test reported July 30;

• Female, 82, positive test reported Aug. 1;

• Female, 94, positive test reported Aug. 27;

• Female, 83, positive test reported Aug. 9;

• Female, 85, positive test reported Aug. 9;

• Male, 93, positive test reported Aug. 19;

• Male, 62, positive test reported Aug. 26.