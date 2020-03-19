2020 Social Celebration postponed

CLEWISTON — The Hendry Regional Medical Center Foundation Board of Directors has decided to postpone the 2020 Social Celebration which was scheduled to take place on March 28 at Hilliard Brothers property. The decision was made in abundance of caution and to mitigate the risk of exposure of COVID19 and is in accordance with the guidelines suggested by the CDC and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis. The HRMC Foundation appreciates your loyalty and support and patience as they work through the details of this unprecedented situation.

If you have questions or concerns please contact the Foundation at 863-983-2735.