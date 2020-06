OKEECHOBEE – The Florida Department of Health report for June 17 shows 200 COVID-19 positives in Okeechobee County, with 2,501 tests. The state report gives the positive rate of 8%.

The county is one of the few in Florida with no deaths related to COVID-19. Eighteen residents and one non-resident have been hospitalized.

Cases range in age from 0 to 87.

COVIE-19 positives this month include:

June 1:

• 18-year-old male;

June 2:

• 22 year-old female;

• 25-yearold male;

• 2-year-old female;

• 4-year-old female;

• 45-year-old male;

• 30-year-old male;

‘• 39-year-old male;

• 46-year-old female;

• 9-year-old male;

• 6-year-old female;

• June 2: 32-year-old female;

• June 2: 12-year-old male;

June 3:

• 4-year-old male;

• 48-year-old female;

• 26-year-old male;

• 53-year-old female;

• 49-year-old male;

June 4:

• 20-year-old male;

• 60-yer-old male;

• 35-year-old female;

• 35-year-old female;

• 9-year-old male;

• 6-year-old male;

• 9-year-old male;

• 16-year-old male;

• 16-year-old female;

• 11-year-old female;

• 49-year-old female;

• 42-year-old female;

• 30-year-old female;

• 19-year-old female;

• 19-year-old male;

• 24-year-old male;

• 19-year-old female;

• 56-year-old male;

• 40-year-old male;

• 20-year-old female;

June 5:

• 45-year-old male;

• 17-year-old male;

June 6:

• 64-yer-old male;

• 24-year-old male;

• 58-year-old male;

• 37-year-old female;

• 38-year-old male;

• 0-year-old female;

• 12-year-old femlae;

• 57 year-old female;

• 32-year-old female;

• 33-year-old male;

• 22-year-old male;

• 7-year-old female;

• 25-year-old male’

June 7:

• 52-year-old female;

• 56-year-old female;

• 28-year-old female;

• 36-year-old male;

• 7-year-old female;

June 8

• 33-year-old male;

• 10-year-old male;

• 56-year-old female;

• 33-year-old male;

June 9:

• 25-year-old female;

• 75-year-old male;

• 24-year-old female;

• 64-year-old female

• 47-year-old male;

June 10

• 23-year-old male;

• 0-year-old male;

• 43-year-old male;

• 68-year-old female;

• 3-year-old male;

June 11:

• 27-year-old female;

• 53-year-old male;

• 65-year-old male;

• 50-year-old female;

• 32-year-old female;

• 37-year-old male;

June 12

44-year-old female;

• 10-year-old female;

• 26-year-old female;

• 2-year-old female;

• 7-year-old female;

June 13:

• 6-year-old male;

• 41-year-old female:

• 21-year-old male;

• 25-year-old female;

• 22-year-old female;

• 52-year-old female;

• 1-year-old female;

• 4-year-old male;

• 58-year-old female;

• 39-year-old male;

• 39-year-old female;

• 65-year-old female;

• 6-year-old male;

• 20-year-old male;

• 37-year-old female;

• 23-year-old female;

• 22-year-old unknown;

• 11-year-old female;

• 62-year-old male;

• 23-year-old female;

June 14:

• 24-year-old male;

• 59-year-old male;

• 55 year-old female;

• 16-year-old female;

• 0-year-old male;

• 51-year-old male;

June 15:

• 36-year-old male;

• 16-year-old female;

• 0-year-old male;

• 51-year-old male;

• 36-year-old male;

• 16-year-old female;

• 12-year-old male;

• 40-year-old female;

• 65-year-old male

June 16:

• 35-year-old male;

• 45-year-old male;

• 21-year-old male;

• 30-year-old female;

• 18-year-old male;

• 71-year-old female.