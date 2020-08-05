14.1% of Florida ICU beds are open

TALLAHASSEE — Florida’s ICU bed availability was above 14% this week, with little change over the past seven days. Some smaller hospitals in rural areas have no available ICU beds, but larger hospitals in neighboring counties do have available beds.

Data from Florida Agency for Health Care Administration (AHCA) as of Aug. 4 show the number of ICU beds available and the number of COVID-19 positive patients currently hospitalized. Data from Florida Department of Health show the number of COVID-19 positive patients who have been hospitalized to date, along with COVID-19 deaths. The data do not show how many of the ICU beds are occupied by COVID-19 positive patients. Some ICU beds may be in use by those with heart attacks, accident injuries or other health issues.

FDOH does not provide information on the number of survivors who have fully recovered. According to FDOH, recovery times for COVID-19 vary. Some people test positive but experience no symptoms. Some have mild symptoms and recover within two weeks. More serious cases may take months to recover.

• Statewide, Florida has 1,208 adult ICU beds and 230 pediatric ICU beds available — about 14.1% of the state’s ICU beds. Statewide, 27,953 COVID-19 positive residents have been hospitalized to date and 7,402 residents and 124 non-residents have died. The state has a total of 497,330 positives to date with a positivity rate of 13.12%.

• Glades County has no COVID-19 positive patients currently hospitalized. Glades County does not have a hospital. Since the start of the pandemic, 26 COVID-19 positive county residents have been hospitalized and three have died. As of Aug. 4, Glades County had a total of 392 positive tests — 36% of total tests were positive.

• Hendry County has nine COVID-19 positive patients currently hospitalized. Hendry County does not have ICU capacity. Since the start of the pandemic, 145 COVID-19 positive county residents have been hospitalized and 37 have died. As of Aug. 4, Hendry County had a total of 1,691 positive tests — 20.9 % of total tests were positive.

• Highlands County has 60 COVID-19 positive patients currently hospitalized with seven ICU beds open — 21.9% of ICU beds are available. Since the start of the pandemic, 147 COVID-19 positive county residents and one non-resident have been hospitalized and30 have died. As of Aug. 4, Highland County had a total of 1,296 positive tests — 8.4% of total tests.

• Martin County has 30 COVID-19 positive patients currently hospitalized, with 28 ICU beds open — 71.8% of ICU beds. Since the start of the pandemic, 324 COVID-19 positive county residents and three non-residents have been hospitalized and 80 have died. As of Aug. 4, Martin County had a total of 3,658 positive tests — 14.8% of total tests were positive.

• Okeechobee County has 12 COVID-19 positive patients currently hospitalized with no ICU beds open. (Okeechobee County has a total of eight ICU beds.) Since the start of the pandemic, 86 COVID-19 positive county residents and 3 non-residents have been hospitalized and six have died. As of Aug. 4, Okeechobee County had a total of 967 positive tests — 15.3% of total tests.

• Palm Beach County has 512 COVID-19 positive patients current hospitalized with 115 ICU beds open — 26.9% of ICU beds. Since the start of the pandemic, 2,644 COVID-19 positive county residents and 27 non-residents have been hospitalized and 861 have died. As of Aug. 4, Palm Beach County had a total of 34,929 positive tests — 13.1% of total tests.