12 in Okeechobee County tested for COVID-19 virus; 2 in Hendry; 74 in Palm Beach County; No one in Glades Count tested yet

Statewide, as of 6 p.m. March 19, 3,254 persons in Florida had been tested for the COVID-19 virus, according to the Florida Department of Health. Of those tested, 432 tested positive for the virus, 1,696 negative, with the rest pending results.

So far, Florida has nine deaths related to the virus.

In the United States, there have been 13,678 cases confirmed and 200 deaths. World wide, there have been 243,181 cases and 9,881 deaths.

As of 6 p.m. on Thursday, March 19:

• Okeechobee County had 12 people tested with six tests found to be negative and six tests still pending.

• Highlands County had two people tested. Both tests are pending.

• No one from Glades County has been tested.

• Hendry County had two people tested. One was negative. One test is pending.

• Palm Beach County had 74 people tested, with 35 tests negative, 29 tests positive and 10 pending. Of the 29 positive tests, 25 were Palm Beach County residents, one was a Palm Beach County resident who is not currently in Florida, and three were not residents of Palm Beach County. Of those who tested positive, 18 are men, 11 are women. Fourteen of the confirmed cases were travel related.

• Martin County had 12 people tested, with one test positive, one test negative and 10 pending.

• St. Lucie County had nine people tested, with five negative and four pending.

The nine deaths attributed to complications of the COVID-19 virus in Florida include:

A 68-year-old female in Orange County;

A 79-year-old female in Orange County;

A 77-year-old male in Lee County;

A 77-year-old female in Lee County;

An 83-year-old male in Duval County;

A 70-year-old male in Clay County;

A 77-year-old male in Broward County;

A 71-year-old male in Santa Rosa County; and,

A 48-year-old female in Leon County.

The Florida Department of Health website has a COVID-19 dashboard, which is updated twice a day.