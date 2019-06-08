Zeta Phi Beta Sorority awards scholarships to seniors Special to the Lake Okeechobee News

Pictured is Crossroads Academy high school seniors receiving their scholarships. Congratulations!

Pictured is Pahokee High School seniors receiving their scholarships. Congratulations!

Pictured is Glades Central Community High School seniors receiving their scholarships. Congratulations! BELLE GLADE — The Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc. Iota Omicron Zeta Chapter in Belle Glade awarded more than $12,000 in scholarships to a total of 35 deserving seniors at Crossroads Academy, Pahokee High School and Glades Central Community High School. Students receiving scholarships were required to have a 2.5 GPA, complete an application and submit an essay for review by the Chapter’s Scholarship Committee. Congratulations to all of the scholarship recipients and the entire Class of 2019!

