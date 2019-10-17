Yard sales, barrel racing and an art exhibit are featured in Okeechobee events

OKEECHOBEE — NBHA barrel racing set: NBHA District 3 and 5 Barrel Racing will begin on Friday, Oct. 18, at the Agri-Civic Center, 4601 S.R. 710. Exhibition starts at 5 p.m. and barrel race starts at 7:30 p.m. On Saturday, Oct. 19, Exhibition starts at 10 a.m. and barrel race starts at 1 p.m. On Sunday, Oct. 20, Exhibition starts at 9 a.m. and barrel race starts at 11:30 a.m. There is no charge for the public and a concession stand will be open.

Big Lake VFW to host events:

OKEECHOBEE — Big Lake VFW Post 10539, 3912 U.S. 441 S.E., will host the following event: On Friday, Oct. 18, a steak and shrimp dinner is from 5 to 8 p.m. with music by Redneck Crazy from 6 to 9 p.m.

Bass art exhibit is open

OKEECHOBEE — Park Street Gallery, 513 S.W. Park St., is hosting an exhibit of the artwork of Basinger resident Theda Bass. The exhibit will run from now to Oct. 29. The gallery is open Monday to Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. This free exhibit is open to the public.

Church hosts yard sale

Okeechobee Church of the Nazarene, 425 S.W. 28th St., will hold a Community Yard Sale on Saturday, Oct. 19, from 8 a.m. to noon. All proceeds support the local youth ministry.

Keith Bass performs

OKEECHOBEE — Keith Bass and the Florida Bluegrass Express will perform at the Okeechobee Shrine Club, 1855 S.W. 53rd St., on Saturday, Oct. 19, at 5 p.m. Cost is a donation of $10/person with children 12 and under free with paid adult. Concessions will be available. For information, call 863-763-3378.



Cooking club to host sale

OKEECHOBEE — There will be a fundraiser yard sale for the Osceola Middle School Cooking Club on Saturday, Oct. 19, from 7 a.m. to noon at the bus loop at OMS, 825 S.W. 28th St. If you are interested in selling, please contact Jonathan Schrock at Jonathan.schrock@okee.k12.us.



Post hosts fishing tournament

OKEECHOBEE — VFW Post 10539, will host a fishing tournament and craft show at Scott Driver Park, 10100 S.R. 78 W., on Saturday, Oct. 19, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. There will be a kid’s tournament, face painting, live music, a live auction and BBQ! Cost is $150 per two-person boat. Contact Willis at 772-473-1041 for more information. Anyone interested in obtaining a table, please contact Rhonda at 863-532-1557 to reserve your spot. The proceeds from the table rentals will benefit area veterans.



Trump Day dinner to be held

OKEECHOBEE — The Okeechobee Republican Party invites you to attend the 2019 Trump Day Dinner and Fun Shoot at the OK Corral Gun Club, 9449 N.E. 48th St., on Saturday, Oct. 19. Peter Freeman (P.A.), National Committeeman to the Republican National Committee in Washington D.C., will be the keynote speaker. Shooters start at high noon. Festivities begin at 2:30 with social hour. Dinner tickets are $45. The Fun Shoot is $60. For tickets visit www.facebook.com/OkeeGOP or call 574-249-9495.



ME Group meets Oct. 19

OKEECHOBEE — Fancy ME (Machine Embroidery) will meet on Saturday, Oct. 19, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Okeechobee Presbyterian Church, 312 N. Parrott Ave. Bring your lunch and share your projects and ideas with other machine embroidery enthusiasts. For information, call 561-385-8216.



VFW Post 9528 hosts events

BUCKHEAD RIDGE — VFW Post 9528, 29012 S.R. 78 E., will host the following events: The VFW Riders will serve a full breakfast on Saturday, Oct. 19, from 8:30 to 11 a.m. Proceeds from all events benefit veteran services.



Moose Lodge hosts events

OKEECHOBEE — Moose Lodge 1753, 159 N.W. 36th St., will host the following events: On Friday, Oct. 18, the kitchen is open from 4 to 8:30 p.m. On Saturday, Oct. 19, the WOTM dinner is at 5 p.m. with music by Mike Wolski from 6 to 9 p.m. On Sunday, Oct. 20, breakfast is from 8 to 9:45 a.m. and three-card bingo is from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m.



Historical society to meet

OKEECHOBEE — The Okeechobee Historical Society will meet on Monday, Oct. 21, at noon at the Historical Museum 1850 U.S. 98 N. All are welcome, just bring a covered dish. Dues are $10 for the year. The Tantie Quilters, a group who gathers to do old fashioned quilting, also welcomes new members. They meet at the museum on Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.



Republican meeting canceled

OKEECHOBEE — The Okeechobee Chapter of the Republican Party of Florida canceled its Monday, Oct. 21, monthly meeting due to the upcoming Trump Day Dinner and Fun Shoot at the OK Corral Gun Club on Saturday, Oct. 19.



Elks Lodge hosts events

OKEECHOBEE — Okeechobee Elks Lodge, 131 N.W. 36th St., will host the following events: On Sunday Oct. 20, an all-you-can-eat pancakes breakfast with sausage or bacon will be served from 8 to 11 a.m. for a donation of $6. On Monday, Oct. 21, quarter bingo will be held from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. A pork chop dinner will be served from 4:30 to 6 p.m. for $8. Wednesday, Oct. 23 is dollar day, get hamburgers and french fries all day for just $1. Lodge hours from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday, serving food and drinks. Open to the public. For information, call 863-623-5738.



Moose Lodge hosts events

OKEECHOBEE — Moose Lodge 1753, 159 N.W. 36th St., will host the following events: On Monday, Oct. 21, the kitchen is open from 4 to 8:30 p.m. and nine-ball pool league starts at 7:30 p.m. On Wednesday, Oct. 23, he kitchen is open from 4 to 8:30 p.m., five-card bingo is from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. and eight-ball pool league starts at 7:30 p.m. On Thursday, Oct. 24, legion bingo starts at noon. On Friday, Oct. 25, he kitchen is open from 4 to 8:30 p.m.. On Saturday, Oct. 26, a chicken or pulled pork dinner is at 5 p.m. with music by Mike Wolski from 6 to 9 p.m. On Sunday, Oct. 27, breakfast is from 8 a.m. to 9:45 a.m. and three-card bingo is from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m.



CCC meetings to be held

OKEECHOBEE — The Community Collaborative Council will be held on Tuesday, Oct. 22, at 10 a.m. in the board room (303) of the Okeechobee County School District Office, 700 S.W. Second Ave. The following meeting is on Tuesday, Nov. 26, and there will be no December meeting.



OCHSC board to meet

OKEECHOBEE — The Okeechobee County Healthy Start Coalition board of directors will meet Wednesday, Oct. 23, at the White House Plaza, 1132 S. Parrott Ave., at noon. The meeting is open to the public. The coalition is part of a statewide network responsible for planning and implementing services for pregnant women and infants. The coalition is made up of citizens interested in promoting healthy pregnancies and healthy birth outcomes for Okeechobee County Residents. For information, contact Kay Begin at 863-462-5877.



Candlelight vigil set for Oct. 24

OKEECHOBEE — On Thursday, Oct. 24, communities across the nation will join in the NOPE Task Force in hosting the 10th Annual NOPE Candlelight Vigil in memory of those lost to and those suffering from substance abuse. Please join the Okeechobee County Sheriff’s Office and the Okeechobee County Substance Abuse Coalition at the Okeechobee County Civic Center, 1750 U.S. 98 N., at 6:30 p.m. for the vigil.



Gun range hosts haunted house

OKEECHOBEE — Center Mass Gun Range, 1934 Center St., presents its second annual haunted house. Admission is free. On Friday, Oct. 25, from 5 to 7 p.m., on Oct. 26 from 4 to 7 p.m., on Oct. 27 from 3 to 6 p.m. and on Oct. 28 through 30 from 5 to 8 p.m. For more information, call 863-824-0715.



Livestock ethics class to be held

OKEECHOBEE — A Livestock Ethics class will be held on Saturday, Oct. 26, at 8 a.m. at the Agri-Civic Center, 4601 S.R. 710. Livestock Ethics training is mandatory for any youth exhibitor showing a livestock project at the Florida State Fair as well as many county fairs, including the Okeechobee Youth Livestock Show, held during March in conjunction with the Okeechobee County Fair. The Youth Livestock Show Ethics and Animal Care Workshop is designed to certify students to meet the mandatory certification requirements that will be in effect for the 2020 Florida State Fair. Certification is valid for a three-year period.



Walk with Martha’s House

OKEECHOBEE — Enjoy a free lunch, raise awareness and educate others in this event with Martha’s House. Take a walk and understand the journey of domestic violence. This event is on Saturday, Oct. 26, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in Flagler Park.



VFW Post 9528 hosts events

BUCKHEAD RIDGE — The VFW Post 9528, 29012 S.R. 78 E., will host the following events: On Sunday, Oct. 20, the VFW will serve a full breakfast from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. On Wednesday, Oct. 23, the Sons of the Amvets will serve baked chicken, mashed potatoes and green beans at 5 p.m. On Friday, Oct. 25, the post will serve dinner from 5:30 to 7 p.m. with music by Karaoke Kop from 6 to 10 p.m. The menu includes grilled boneless ribeye, grilled pork tenderloin, baked and french fried potatoes and more! On Saturday, Oct. 26, the VFW Riders will serve a full breakfast from 8:30 to 11 a.m. and dinner at 4 p.m. All proceeds benefit veteran services.



BHR VFW sponsors poker run

OKEECHOBEE — The Buckhead VFW Riders will sponsor a poker run on Sunday, Oct. 27. The poker run starts and ends at Buckhead Ridge VFW, 29012 State Road 78 East. Breakfast will be served by the Sons of AMVETS at 8:30 a.m. Motorcycles, cars, and trucks are welcome. Departure at 10 a.m. Cost is $10/Hand; $5 for additional hand.



Car show at Big O Flea Market

OKEECHOBEE – Big O Flea Market, 3600 U.S. 441 S., will host a car show on Sunday, Oct. 27. Admission is free. Classic cars and trucks and welcome. Music will be by Carlos and Friends. For more information, call 863-467-6639.



Women’s health luncheon set

OKEECHOBEE — Join Raulerson Hospital for a Women’s Health Luncheon on Wednesday, Oct. 30, at IRSC, Williamson Conference Center, 2229 N.W. Ninth Ave., at 11:30 a.m.. RSVP is required. Please call, 863-763-9228 or visit RaulersonHospital.com (click on the Patients & Visitors tab and then click Classes & Events).



Benefit for Brook Lee set

OKEECHOBEE — There will a benefit held on Sunday, Oct. 30, at the Brahma Bull, 2405 U.S. 441 S.E., to benefit Brook Lee. All proceeds will be put into a college fund for her daughter, Raylynn. Cornhole is at noon with a $30 entry fee and the pool tournament is at 2 p.m. with a $20 entry fee. There will be rib dinners available for $12 as well as other food available for purchase. There will be a raffle and karaoke too!



Halloween Extravaganza set

OKEECHOBEE — Lake Okeechobee Elks present a Halloween Extravaganza on Thursday, Oct. 31, at the Agri-Civic Center, 4601 S.R. 710, from 6 to 9 p.m. Enjoy family fun for all ages with games and candy. Event includes a hayride in the circle, photo booth, costume contests for ages 0-15 and a Best Booth award. Candy will be distributed throughout the evening.

