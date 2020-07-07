Woman missing since May 10

OKEECHOBEE — The Okeechobee City Police Department is asking for the help of the community in locating Kelley Nicole Sherman. She was last seen on May 10, near 605 N.E. Park Street, Okeechobee.

Kelley Nicole Sherman

If you have any information or know her whereabouts, contact Detective Savanna Smith at 863-763-9784 or Detective James Pickering at 863-763-9785, in reference to Case #200701009. You may contact Treasure Coast Crime Stoppers at 800-273-8477 and remain anonymous and you may be entitled to a reward.

Kelly Nicole Sherman, 32, is a white woman with red or auburn hair and blue eyes. She is 5-foot-2 and weighs about 115 pounds.