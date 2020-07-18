Okeechobee County Sheriff’s Office investigates shooting

OKEECHOBEE — A woman, who allowed her son’s girlfriend to move into her home, was later accused of shooting the girlfriend in the face.

On May 30, the Okeechobee County Sheriff’s Office responded to a residence in the 1900 block of Southeast 34th Lane regarding a shooting. Deputy Quintin Speed met with the victim, Sara King, who was bleeding from a wound near her right eye. According to Deputy Speed’s report, King repeatedly said the name of the woman who owned the house, but did not explain why she was saying her name.



King was trauma hawked to Lawnwood Hospital.



After reviewing video surveillance from a neighbor’s camera, the OCSO was able to determine the homeowner’s vehicle had not arrived or departed in the hour surrounding the shooting, and the homeowner was not seen on the video during that time either.



A male, who was later identified as King’s son, was seen on the video. He left 5 minutes before King exited the house, holding her face and yelling. He showed no sign of distress or panic, the report notes. When the son was contacted later, he said King asked him to stop by. When he arrived, he saw a gun on the kitchen counter, and King, who had obviously been drinking, threatened to kill herself with it, but when he tried to take it away, it appeared to be jammed, and he believed it was broken and she would not be able to use it. He said he knew nothing about King’s injuries.



When the homeowner was interviewed, she told Deputy Speed that King had been living with her to help her with grocery shopping, cooking and cleaning. She said King recently stole money from her bank account. She said King had used her debit card in the past when she went grocery shopping for her, so she knew the pin number. She claimed King also stole checks from her and forged her name. She believed King hid it from her by changing all of her passwords and her email address for the account. The total amount of money reportedly stolen was $3,011.54. She said she discovered the theft prior to the shooting and gave King a choice between paying it back or going to jail. She said King agreed to pay the money back. When she spoke to Deputy Speed, she was unsure whether she would press charges.



On June 10, she went to OCSO to press charges against King.



Throughout the month of June, OCSO made multiple attempts to locate King after her release from the hospital, and finally, on June 29, she returned Detective DeMarcus Dixon’s call. At that time, King reportedly told him she did not mean the other woman was the one who shot her but that she drove King to it.



On July 14, Detective Dixon interviewed King, and she told him the woman gave her the money and claimed her family were witnesses. She refused to talk about the gun.



Sara King, 44, U.S. 441 South, was arrested July 14 by OCSO and charged with grand theft, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and giving false information to law enforcement. Bond was set at $13,000.